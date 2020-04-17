Lenovo Legion Unveils 2020 Lineup Of Gaming Laptops & Desktops

Lenovo Legion, which has doubled its shipments and become the fastest-selling gaming PC in the Asia Pacific in the past year, has just launched its 2020 range of Lenovo Legion desktops and laptops in Australia.

In their latest range, Lenovo Legion has worked to make their gaming laptops more quiet, improve the colour accuracy, create more comfortable keyboards, limit the heat that the laptops generate, and boost battery life.

The 2020 range features 10th Gen Intel H-series processors, AMD Ryzen 4000 H-series processors, and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics and real-time raytracing.

The Legion 7i and Legion 5i are the first in the world to have NVIDIA Advanced Optimus technology.

The TrueStrike keyboards on this range are similar to the Lenovo ThinkPads keyboards, with some slight adjustments. The keys have a soft-landing switch mechanism underneath, so it is comfortable for longer use. It is designed to be extremely responsive with 100% anti-ghosting.

In order to make the laptops both cooler and quieter, the 2020 line-up features Legion Coldfront technology, which combines software and hardware to deliver thermal efficiency. The vapor chamber heatsink removes heat to the two liquid crystal polymer fans to dissipate it out of four exhaust channels. The super thin fan blades increase the efficiency of the fans, and also reduce the sound they make.

Legion 7i

The Legion 7i, which is Legion’s most premium gaming laptop, is sleek and stylish. Built with an anodized aluminium chassis, it is just 19.9mm thick and weighs 2.2kg. The RGB lighting, which is popular among gaming laptops, adds a nice accent of colours to the laptop’s edges and keyboard. The RGB lighting can be customised to sync to 16.8 million colours in the Corsair iCUE software (you can also turn this lighting off if you find it distracting).

For gamers, it has an ultra-fast and colour accurate IPS display with a High Dynamic Range. It is available in a 240Hz refresh rate panel with 100% sRGB colour accuracy and a 144Hz refresh rate panel 100% Adobe RGB (for even higher colour accuracy). Both panels support up to 100 nits brightness, supporting 500 nits brightness, allowing you to see a clear image in even bright environments. The panels are also non-glossy, so there is no unnecessary shine.

There are six thermal sensors in the Legion 7i, to monitor the system temperature and make responsive adjustments. Pricing for the 15-inch Lenovo Legion 7i laptop starts at $3,999, though the availability date has yet to be released.

Specs:

– 10th Gen Core i9 Processor

– NVIDIA GeForce RTX2080 Super Max-Q with real-time raytracing

– Bezel size: 4.49mm thin

– 85% active area ratio

– 80Whr 4 cell Lithium Polymer battery

– Up to 8 hours battery life

– Wi-Fi 6 (up to 75% lower latency)

– Up to 32GB of RAM

– 2x1TB NVMe SSD in RAIDO configuration

Legion 5 Series

The Legion 5 series comes at a lower price point than the Legion 7i, but still offers the main drawcards of the flagship model. In the Legion 5 series there are multiple options for processors, you can opt for: up to 10th Gen Intel Cor i7 processor; up to NVIDIA RTX2060; and up to AMD Ryzen 7 4000 H-series processor.

The Legion 5i delivers higher performance than the Legion 5, with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX or GTX GPUs.

The 15-inch Lenovo Legion 5i starts at $2,199, while the AMD-based 15-inch Lenovo Legion 5 will start at $1,999 and is expected to be available in coming months.

Specs:

– TrueStrike Keyboard

– 240Hz refresh rate with HDR display and colour accuracy

– Legion Coldfront cooling system (using heatpipes and heat dissipation)

– Support Wi-Fi 6 technology and Dolby Atmos

– 80Wh battery life

IdeaPad Gaming 3i

With pricing for the 15-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop starting at $1,849, Lenovo have said this is an ideal gaming laptop for someone wanting to get their first serious gaming laptop. It is expected to be available in coming months.

Specs:

– Optional 120Hz refresh rate

– Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-series mobile processor

– Dolby Audio speakers

– Up to 8 hours of battery life

– Up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU

– Dual memory slots

– Optional dual SSD or single SSD with a traditional hard drive

IdeaCentre Gaming 5 & Desktop Accessories

This gaming desktop is equipped with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 discrete graphics GPU, up to 16GB DDR4 memory and a variety of storage options. Pricing starts at just $1,899 and will be available in coming months.

Alongside the new gaming desktop, Lenovo has released a range of accessories including a 44-inch monitor with HDR 400 certified display and 144Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Legion M600 wireless gaming mouse can last up to 200 hours, and with fast charging, you can get up to 10 hours of gameplay after just five minutes of charging.

The Legion K300 and M300 gaming keyboard and mouse combo feature an 8000DPI sensor tracking and a 1000Hz polling rate, as affordable and effective gaming accessories. The mouse offers a 10 million click lifetime warranty. The keyboard features 5-zone RGB illumination, anti-ghosting and spill-resistant drainage holes.