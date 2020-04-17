Big Brands Gaming Battle Looms, As Lenovo Cranks Up Legion Range

Lenovo has moved to crank up their presence in the PC gaming market in what is seen as a four-way battle between Acer, MSI, Dell Alienware and Lenovo.

Overnight Lenovo rolled out a brand new range of products that are stacked with performance hardware, they include a top end Legion 7 which feature Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics chips and Intel’s new 10th Gen i9 H-series processors, these are powerful new hardware additions that several other brands are looking to use as demand for gaming products surge due to the COVID-19 epidemic and consumers forced to hibernate at home.

Lenovo claim that the market for gaming is 60% male and 40% female with their new range priced from $3,999 right down to $1,849.

The biggest percentage of the gaming market is aged over 25 with the average age being 35 years of age, they also work full time, or did before COVID-19.

On average they play 11 hours of gaming and will pay to play according to Lenovo.

As for tech features Lenovo has chosen to stick with a 1080p display for this machine, though it’s offering an upgrade from the default 144Hz refresh rate to 240Hz for an extra cost.

The new range will not be in stores till the next quarter with JB Hi Fi set to range product after June.

Under the bonnet the Legion 7 features Lenovo’s TrueStrike keyboard that delivers 1.3mm travel per key and makes room for large arrow keys a full Numpad.

The trackpad also utilises Windows Precision drivers which deliver improved responsiveness from a video and images that we were shown the Legion range is well designed, minimalist despite packing in a lot of performance hardware.

Unlike prior models the webcam stuck up in the top bezel. Lenovo claims that the thermals have been improved, so you shouldn’t feel too much heat on your lap or when you’re typing on the keyboard. The I/O panel of sports is on the back, so all of your plugs and cables will be a little more out of sight while you use the machine. Under normal, non-gaming use, Lenovo says this laptop’s battery can last up to eight hours.

Lenovo’s new Legion 5i is the next step down the rung. It comes in 15-inch and 17-inch versions and supports up to the Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU inside. Interestingly, the company is making two models: one that has an Intel 10th Gen H-series CPU, and another that’s built with an AMD Ryzen 4000 H-series CPU. In the case of the latter AMD model, it’ll just be called the Legion 5. (The “i” denotes an Intel chip.)

Like the Legion 7, this one features an elegant, minimalist design, with a webcam in the top bezel that features a privacy shutter. At the time of purchase, you’ll be able to customize the refresh rate that you prefer for the IPS display, from 60Hz all the way up to 240Hz.

The new entry-model gaming laptop in the company’s line-up is the IdeaPad Gaming 3, a 15.6-inch notebook, with pricing starting from $1,849.

Like the others, this one features support for Intel’s 10th Gen H-series processors, though it tops out at the GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, so it’s clear that this model isn’t for hardcore gaming.

It also has a full backlit keyboard (though it supports blue light only) with a Numpad and large arrow keys. You’re also getting Windows Precision drivers for the trackpad. This machine is configurable with 60Hz or 120Hz refresh rate displays.

The top end Legion 7 is A$3,999 while the 5i is A$1,999 in between is the A$2,999 5 P.