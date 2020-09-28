Leaked information about the Google Pixel 5 have been revealed on Twitter, with tech insiders discovering the price and new colour offering of the mid-range 5G smartphone.

According to tech analyst Jon Prosser, the Pixel 5 12GB will retail at $990 ($US700) – but it could be priced lower for the lesser storage options after Google brought out the 64GB Pixel 4.

Official promotion photos ahead of Google’s Launch Night In next week have also circulated online, showing what appears to be the Pixel 5 in an unannounced sage green colour. Previous reports about the Pixel 5 specs have only revealed the smartphone will be released in two colours, black and white.

The promo photo also seem to show the new Nest Audio speaker and Chromecast with Google TV.

Other specs for the Pixel 5 were leaked last week, with a report from WinFuture revealing the smartphone is set to feature a 6-inch 90Hz display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, protected by Gorilla Glass 6. The housing of the phone will be made of 100 per cent recycled aluminium with IP68 water and dust resistance.

Powered by a Snapdragon 765G, plus 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the phone will have a 4080mAh battery with 18W fast charging, as well as support for both wireless charging and reverse power for accessories. It will be compatible with sub-6GHz 5G networks.

Its rear camera array will comprise a 12.2-megapixel main camera and a 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor, while the front-facing 8-megapixel camera will sit inside a cutout hole in the display.

For sound, the Pixel 5 will include dual stereo speakers and three microphones, but no 3.5mm headphone jack. Google also appears to have junked the gesture-based Motion Sense controls, and will stick with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Pixel 5, along with a suite of other Google products, is slated to be unveiled at the virtual event on September 30th.