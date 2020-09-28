Owners of LG’s 2019 and 2020 OLED TVs should soon see them work as intended with NVIDIA’s new RTX 30 series GPUs, with an LG fix set to correct “black screen” issues.

The problem first identified this month, affects TVs receiving input from NVIDIA’s latest GPUs: when attempting to apply NVIDIA’s G-Sync variable refresh rate technology at 120Hz at any resolution or bit depth, the screen goes completely black. Additionally, 2020 models have been downsampling input from the graphics cards, resulting in significant degradation of the image.

Users in the US and Europe can request the firmware update to their 2019 9-series TVs from their local LG service centres, while the 2020 X-series TVs will see the update come over the air or via download from LG’s website. The fix will correct the black screen issue, but it is not yet known whether the downsampling on the 2020 models will also be addressed.

In a statement, LG warned users not to update their TVs unless they actually own one of the GPUs affected.

“As Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs are the only publicly available HDMI 2.1 source device to date, only LG 2019 TV customers with these GPUs should update their firmware at this time.

“LG is committed to providing the best experience for our gaming customers. We thank our loyal customers for their patience and apologize for any inconveniences caused in introducing new HDMI 2.1 capabilities to LG 2019-2020 TV,” the manufacturer said.

ChannelNews has contacted LG to find out when the update will be available in Australia.