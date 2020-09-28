Amazon’s Prime Day sale will run from October 13-15 this year, and will highlight small businesses with their own dedicated sale section.

The sale will kick off at midnight Sydney time on Tuesday October 13, with local deals available for Amazon Prime subscribers until 11:59 PM on Wednesday October 14; additionally, Australian Prime members will be able to access US deals until 6pm AEDT on Thursday October 15 – a total of 66 hours.

The sale will include a special “Shop Local” store with products from hundreds of Australian small businesses, which Matt Furlong, Country Manager for Amazon Australia, says will feature curated collections to connect consumers with local brands.

“We’re excited to offer Australian Prime members the chance to access fantastic savings across tens of thousands of products from international and Aussie brands across all categories for Prime Day this year.

“In addition, to help customers discover more local brands on Amazon.com.au, we are proud to put small Australian businesses front and centre through our ‘Shop Local’ store on Prime Day and beyond,” he said.

Last year’s Prime Day event took place in mid-July, but the 2020 sale was pushed back to October due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The small-business focus will be echoed worldwide, according to Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer.

“In the midst of an unprecedented year, we’re committed to making this the most successful Prime Day ever for our small businesses and excited for Prime members worldwide to discover new ways to support local entrepreneurs and save big on everything they need and love.

“This year’s Prime Day is the perfect opportunity for Prime members to get their holiday shopping done early from the comfort of their homes – and to have more time to spend with their families and friends throughout the season,” he said.