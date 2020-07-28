HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Gaming > Herman Miller & Logitech G Team Up For Dream, Ergonomic Gaming Chair

Herman Miller & Logitech G Team Up For Dream, Ergonomic Gaming Chair

By | 28 Jul 2020
, ,

Logitech G and the design company Herman Miller have teamed up to produce the Embody Gaming Chair, which aims to be the industry’s first truly ergonomic chair.

Based on Herman Miller’s popular Embody Chair, a number of key design updates were made with gamers in mind.

“The Embody Chair set the benchmark for pressure distribution, natural alignment, and support for healthy movement, so it was the perfect choice to be modified to meet these needs,” said Tim Straker, Chief Marketing Officer for Herman Miller.

“In-depth research convinced us that we needed to modify a current offering to improve lower back support, increase forward leaning, provide a greater ability to swivel, and better adjustments for tables and monitors.”

The Embody Gaming Chair features cooling foam with copper-infused particles to support the ideal gaming posture and reduce heat build-up caused from sitting on thick cushions for a prolonged period of time.

It also offers pixelated support, which distributes weight evenly to reduce pressure and encourage movement.

“Gamers deserve advanced ergonomic solutions in all aspects of play. We partnered with Herman Miller to evolve their award-winning Embody Chair into a solution that meets the specific needs of gamers today,” said Peter Kingsley, Chief Marketing Officer at Logitech G. “This is the first step in an ongoing relationship, and we’re proud to be working with Herman Miller to find new ways to help all gamers play at their best.”

Although an exact launch data has not yet been revealed, the Australian Herman Miller site says that the Embody Gaming Chair is coming soon.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, ,
You may also like
Sony Giving PlayStation Plus Subscribers $10
Logitech’s Growth Accelerates During COVID, Revenue Up 23%
Logitech Folio Touch: New Versatile Keyboard Case For iPad Pro
Xbox Models Discontinued Ahead Of Series X Release
Samsung’s Curved Gaming Odyssey Monitors Launch In Oz
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Dodgy Bank Used By Distributors Facing New Money Laundering Claims
Distribution Industry Latest News
/
July 28, 2020
/
Big W Inks Amazon Echo Show Deal Amid Turnaround
Amazon Display Industry
/
July 28, 2020
/
Kantar: Galaxy ‘A Series’ Success A Tough Act To Follow
Apple Latest News Samsung
/
July 28, 2020
/
EXCLUSIVE:Supply Chain Facing Major Problems As Chinese Factories Stop Credit
Latest News Marketing Sales & Marketing
/
July 28, 2020
/
LG Debunks Solar Module Business Exit, Invests Millions
Industry Latest News Smart Home
/
July 28, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Dodgy Bank Used By Distributors Facing New Money Laundering Claims
Distribution Industry Latest News
/
July 28, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Westpac’s anti-money laundering drama has taken a new turn with authorities now finding several large undisclosed transfers to questionable accounts...
Read More