Logitech G and the design company Herman Miller have teamed up to produce the Embody Gaming Chair, which aims to be the industry’s first truly ergonomic chair.

Based on Herman Miller’s popular Embody Chair, a number of key design updates were made with gamers in mind.

“The Embody Chair set the benchmark for pressure distribution, natural alignment, and support for healthy movement, so it was the perfect choice to be modified to meet these needs,” said Tim Straker, Chief Marketing Officer for Herman Miller.

“In-depth research convinced us that we needed to modify a current offering to improve lower back support, increase forward leaning, provide a greater ability to swivel, and better adjustments for tables and monitors.”

The Embody Gaming Chair features cooling foam with copper-infused particles to support the ideal gaming posture and reduce heat build-up caused from sitting on thick cushions for a prolonged period of time.

It also offers pixelated support, which distributes weight evenly to reduce pressure and encourage movement.

“Gamers deserve advanced ergonomic solutions in all aspects of play. We partnered with Herman Miller to evolve their award-winning Embody Chair into a solution that meets the specific needs of gamers today,” said Peter Kingsley, Chief Marketing Officer at Logitech G. “This is the first step in an ongoing relationship, and we’re proud to be working with Herman Miller to find new ways to help all gamers play at their best.”

Although an exact launch data has not yet been revealed, the Australian Herman Miller site says that the Embody Gaming Chair is coming soon.