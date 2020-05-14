Samsung Galaxy A51: Q1 Best Selling Phone

Samsung Electronics’ decision to invest in its mid-range portfolio last year appears to have paid dividends, with the company’s Galaxy A51 taking the top spot as the world’s best-selling Android phone in Q1 of this year.

The news follows latest numbers from market watch firm, Strategy Analytics, who also reported a 17% year-on-year drop in Q1 smartphone shipments – the worst quarterly performance on record.

According to Strategy Analytics, Samsung sold 6 million units globally of the Galaxy A51 in Q1, followed by Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi’s Redmi 8.

“Among the Android segment, Samsung took 4 of the top 6 positions worldwide in Q1 2020, while Xiaomi grabbed two. Samsung Galaxy A51 (4G) is the world’s number one bestselling Android smartphone model and accounted for a healthy 2.3 percent share of all smartphones shipped globally in the quarter” states Strategy Analytics Executive Director, Neil Mawston.

The research firm states Samsung’s Galaxy A51 is popular in “all regions” (particularly Europe and Asia), with its Galaxy S20+ the only “super-premium” model appearing in the top six ranking (1.7% market share).

In Australia, the Samsung Galaxy A51 retails for A$599.

The news comes as global citizens grapple with the economic impact of coronavirus, which Strategy Analytics claims has influenced smartphone customers to become “increasingly price sensitive” and seek out new Android phones which offer “the biggest bang for their buck.”

“Android is entering a post-premium era,” states Juha Winter, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics.

Cupertino tech giant, Apple, recently shocked market watchers and released its affordable new iPhone SE, ahead of its 2020 iPhone 12 launch later this year. Some commentators predict the unveiling may happen later than its usual September launch, as many tech companies delay the release of next-gen ultra-premium devices after the COVID19 pandemic.