HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Appointment & Jobs > LG Appoints Former Pana Exec, New Home Entertainment Manager

LG Appoints Former Pana Exec, New Home Entertainment Manager

By | 28 May 2020
, ,

LG Electronics Australia has appointed former Panasonic executive Joshua Marshall as the new General Manager for Home Entertainment.

Previously, the position had been held by Damien Krotofil, who left LG in February to join Sonos as their Marketing Director. Krotofil’s exit closely followed Angus Jones leaving LG Electronics Australia in late 2019.

Newly appointed Marshall was most recently the National Category Manager for Home Entertainment Business at Panasonic and has over 20 years of experience in consumer electronics.

Joshua Marshall

“Josh is an experienced Home Entertainment category professional and we are delighted to see him take this management position at such an important time for our business,” said Murray Richardson, Sales Director of LG Electronics Australia.

“Josh joins LG at a time when we continue our leadership in OLED technology with a greater selection of displays and, in conjunction with our UHD NanoCell TV range and audio products, provide Australian consumers with a wide entertainment offering to enjoy in shared spaces with family and friends,” Richardson said.

LG recently unveiled its 2020 range of TVs, including its 4K NanoCell and 8K ZX models, as well as nine new soundbars.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
,
You may also like
Gartner: Global Device Shipments To Slip 13.6% in 2020
LG Targets Gamers With New 48-Inch Size 4K OLED TV
LG Unveils Premium 2020 Soundbar Range
LG Launch Real-Time Digital Signs For Retailers Re-opening
BREAKING NEWS:LG Up TV Capaciity 50%, New Plant, Samsung, Hisense TCL Targeted
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: Arlo Video Doorbell A Realer Chimer That Delivers 180-degree View + Fast Response Times
Latest News
/
May 28, 2020
/
Samsung Health Platform Now Available On 2020 TVs
Latest News Samsung SmartTV
/
May 28, 2020
/
Galaxy XCover Pro: A Rugged Business Smartphone That Is Stronger & Smarter
Latest News Samsung Smart Phones
/
May 28, 2020
/
ABS: Biz Investment Scales Back Despite Aid
Industry Latest News
/
May 28, 2020
/
Amazon Launch Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System in Oz
Connected Home Latest News Router & Switches
/
May 28, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: Arlo Video Doorbell A Realer Chimer That Delivers 180-degree View + Fast Response Times
Latest News
/
May 28, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
It had to happen, the transition of doorbells to having a camera built in. It all started with a new...
Read More