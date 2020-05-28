LG Appoints Former Pana Exec, New Home Entertainment Manager

LG Electronics Australia has appointed former Panasonic executive Joshua Marshall as the new General Manager for Home Entertainment.

Previously, the position had been held by Damien Krotofil, who left LG in February to join Sonos as their Marketing Director. Krotofil’s exit closely followed Angus Jones leaving LG Electronics Australia in late 2019.

Newly appointed Marshall was most recently the National Category Manager for Home Entertainment Business at Panasonic and has over 20 years of experience in consumer electronics.

“Josh is an experienced Home Entertainment category professional and we are delighted to see him take this management position at such an important time for our business,” said Murray Richardson, Sales Director of LG Electronics Australia.

“Josh joins LG at a time when we continue our leadership in OLED technology with a greater selection of displays and, in conjunction with our UHD NanoCell TV range and audio products, provide Australian consumers with a wide entertainment offering to enjoy in shared spaces with family and friends,” Richardson said.

LG recently unveiled its 2020 range of TVs, including its 4K NanoCell and 8K ZX models, as well as nine new soundbars.