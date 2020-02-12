HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
BREAKING NEWS: Another GM Quits LG

By | 12 Feb 2020
Damien Krotofil the General Manager of Home Entertainment at LG Australia has quit after one year and six months, today is his day at the Korean Company.

Krotofil is set to join Sonos as their Marketing Director despite Sono’s recent monumental marketing screw up in Australia that saw the US sound Company try and dump on their loyal customer base by threatening to cut them off from the Sonos proprietary network, in an effort to force them to buy a new Sonos product, as expect their customer base were so angry that withing 48hours the Company back peddled on their decision.

Prior to joining LF Australia Krotofil worked at Samsung Australia for 10 years.

In December Angus Jones the General Manager of Marketing quit, with two candidates now vying for this role including Tony Brown the Marketing Manager of Hone Entertainment LG from Samsung.

Currently LG recruitment consults who are appeared to be very busy recruiting senior staff for is advertising for a new General Manager of Home Entertainment on Seek.

The advertisement states ‘The objective of this position is to strategize and implement new solutions that generate new revenue streams, increase profit and build market share within the Home entertainment Consumer Electronics Retail Sales business”.

At this stage it’s not known whether Krotofil was struggling to get momentum in the OLED market with LG share slipping as rampant discounting is undermining the ability to get traction and profits in the TV market.

ChannelNews understands that new Korean management at LG Australia are looking to invest more in retail marketing in 2020 an effort to lift sales in the category.

