LG Unveils Premium 2020 Soundbar Range

LG Electronics Australia has unveiled nine new soundbar models, ranging in price from $399 to $1899, that deliver premium sound, easy connectivity and smart functionality, on top of having a stylish, minimalist design.

“It has never been a better time to pair great visuals with superior audio. Our 2020 Sound Bars are the ultimate home entertainment package when paired with one of our premium TVs,” said Tony Brown, Marketing Manager for Home Entertainment at LG Electronics Australia. The 2020 soundbar range is designed to complement the sound of LG’s latest TVs, including OLED, NanoCell and UHD models.

All of the models support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, which create a dynamic and immersive audio experience, with audio that sounds like it originates from multiple directions.

In order to create more lifelike sound, LG has partnered with Meridian – a top-end, UK-based high-fidelity company – to build integration with Meridian Audio technology into its latest soundbar models. This technology features on the higher-end SN10YG and SN9YG models.

At the top end of the 2020 soundbar range, LG has added AI room calibration for the first time (on models SL11RG, SN10YG, SN9YG and SN8YG), which adjusts the equaliser to ensure the best possible sound for your particular room.

The flagship model in the line-up is the SN11RG (RRP $1899), which enables ‘4K Pass-Through’, that is, the smooth transfer of 4K content from the TV through the soundbar. It has Google Assistant built-in for voice-controlled functionality. It has 770W of power output and 7.1.4 channels.

The SN11RG also comes with two rear wireless up-firing speakers that produce multi-dimensional sound. This model won a 2020 CES Innovation Award for its sound quality and usability, as well as a Red Dot Design award.

The SN10YG (RRP $1599) and the SN9YG (RRP $1399) also feature AI calibration, 4K Pass-Through, enhanced audio return, and Google Assistant. However, they have 570W and 520W, respectively, of power output and 5.1.2 channel support.

Full pricing list: