HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Telstra > Iconic ACT Landmark Left To Deteriorate

Iconic ACT Landmark Left To Deteriorate

By | 16 Jul 2021

Telstra Tower has been closed to the public, following reports that the Canberra landmark has been left to deteriorate.

The iconic building has been shut to allow for safety systems to be investigated and works to be undertaken.

The revolving restaurant inside the tower has been closed since 2013 and the attached gift shop is also closed.

The ACT Government is investigating the problems after Telstra advised there were no immediate plans to reopen the facility.

The tower has been the subject of various proposals, including using it to anchor a cable car and establish a giant water slide.

Telstra said it would ensure any works required are completed as soon as possible, as the Telstra Tower is an iconic building close to the hearts of many Canberrans and Telstra.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Telstra CEO Slams Federal MPs In Rural Councils
Scammers Rake In $7.25m Impersonating Telstra & Other Companies
Weeks After $50M Fine Telstra Slammed For Dodgy NBN Practices
Is Foxtel Set To Be Floated As Kayo Subs Surge
Telstra and TPG Combine Tower Signals To Offer Better 4G
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Ultra-Affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Out Now
Industry Latest News
/
July 16, 2021
/
ChannelNews Surges As COVID Lockdowns Kick In
Latest News
/
July 16, 2021
/
Square Plans Terminal With Tap-To-Pay
Point Of Sale
/
July 16, 2021
/
Expectations For Telcos Dealing With Vulnerable Consumers
Latest News Telecomms
/
July 16, 2021
/
Aust Boardrooms Abuzz With Cybersecurity Chatter
Cybersecurity
/
July 16, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Ultra-Affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Out Now
Industry Latest News
/
July 16, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung Electronics Australia has released the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite in Australia from today, priced at $249 for the Wi-Fi...
Read More