Telstra Tower has been closed to the public, following reports that the Canberra landmark has been left to deteriorate.

The iconic building has been shut to allow for safety systems to be investigated and works to be undertaken.

The revolving restaurant inside the tower has been closed since 2013 and the attached gift shop is also closed.

The ACT Government is investigating the problems after Telstra advised there were no immediate plans to reopen the facility.

The tower has been the subject of various proposals, including using it to anchor a cable car and establish a giant water slide.

Telstra said it would ensure any works required are completed as soon as possible, as the Telstra Tower is an iconic building close to the hearts of many Canberrans and Telstra.