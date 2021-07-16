Payment platform Square is developing an iPad point-of-sale terminal that will let shoppers more easily tap to pay for purchases.

The company’s current Square Stand, launched in 2013, features a magnetic stripe reader but requires an external device to handle phone payments or tap-to-pay credit cards.

The new version in development integrates the tap-to-pay technology into the terminal itself, making the process more seamless. Square’s device has become ubiquitous in coffee shops and boutiques, as well as larger retailers.

The company has offered multiple versions of the device to fit different sized iPads.

The current model costs US$169, but it’s unclear how Square will charge for its next gen successor.