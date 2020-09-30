HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Huawei > Huawei CFO Meng Fights US Extradition

Huawei CFO Meng Fights US Extradition

By | 30 Sep 2020
,

VANCOUVER: Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou returned to a Canadian court to resume her fight against extradition to the US, saying fraud claims linked to potential violations of American sanctions against Iran are so deeply flawed that they should be dismissed.

The US accuses Meng of misleading HSBC Holding and tricking the bank into processing transactions that put it at risk of violating the sanctions. At the request of US officials, she was arrested by Canadian authorities in December 2018, while traveling in Vancouver.

Behind the US case is a 2013 meeting at a Hong Kong teahouse, where Meng presented a 16-slide PowerPoint to an HSBC executive.

US prosecutors say she lied about Huawei’s ties with a company called Skycom Tech, which it describes as an unofficial subsidiary used by the Chinese tech giant to transact business in Iran.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
US Tightens Screws On China’s Top Chipmaker
Huawei Cuts 1000 Aussie Jobs Amid US Trade Tensions
Singapore New Chinese Tech Hub Amid US Trade Tensions
Huawei Delay Mate 40 Global Launch Until Next Year
Samsung Set To Benefit From Huawei Demise In Smartphone As US Bans Take Effect This Week
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

iPhone 12 Event Tipped For October 13
Apple Communication Latest News
/
September 30, 2020
/
People Are Keen To Ditch Paper Money Altogether Post Covid-19
Coronavirus Latest News
/
September 30, 2020
/
Former Amazon Manager Made $1.4m From Insider Trading: SEC
Amazon Finance Legal
/
September 30, 2020
/
Dock Strike Could Be Called Off Today, Peace Deal Offered
Latest News Logistics
/
September 30, 2020
/
SA Video Game Biz Said To Be Booming – Thanks To Covid
Coronavirus Gaming
/
September 30, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

iPhone 12 Event Tipped For October 13
Apple Communication Latest News
/
September 30, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Renowned tech analyst, Jon Prosser, has tipped that Apple will unveil its next-generation iPhone 12 series at an event on...
Read More