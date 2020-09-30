VANCOUVER: Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou returned to a Canadian court to resume her fight against extradition to the US, saying fraud claims linked to potential violations of American sanctions against Iran are so deeply flawed that they should be dismissed.

The US accuses Meng of misleading HSBC Holding and tricking the bank into processing transactions that put it at risk of violating the sanctions. At the request of US officials, she was arrested by Canadian authorities in December 2018, while traveling in Vancouver.

Behind the US case is a 2013 meeting at a Hong Kong teahouse, where Meng presented a 16-slide PowerPoint to an HSBC executive.

US prosecutors say she lied about Huawei’s ties with a company called Skycom Tech, which it describes as an unofficial subsidiary used by the Chinese tech giant to transact business in Iran.