SEATTLE: The US Securities and Exchange Commission alleges that Laksha Bohra, who worked as a senior manager in Amazon’s tax department, had access to confidential information from Amazon, ahead of the company’s quarterly and annual earnings reports.

Her family allegedly profited approximately $1.4 million from unlawful trading.

From January 2016 through July 2018, Bohra allegedly tipped her husband Viky Bohra off on the company’s financial performance.