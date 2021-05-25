Electric vehicle start-up Fisker has been tapped by the hand of God on Earth to build the latest in papal transport – an electric Popemobile. The car will be based on the Ocean vehicle, which the company says is well-suited to such applications and is expected to be delivered to His Holiness next year.

Fisker unveiled the Ocean SUV last year, calling it the world’s most sustainable vehicle.

The EV Popemobile will be powered by an 80-kWh battery pack, offering a range of up to 483 km.

Other eco-friendly features include vegan-friendly materials throughout the interior, including carpet made from plastic waste recovered from the ocean.

There is also a full-length solar roof that Fisker claims can generate enough energy to power the car across an extra 1600 km each year.