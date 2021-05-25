Apple has officially revealed the lineup for this year’s virtual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), including sessions and keynote.

The conference, will include information about “the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS,” Apple has said. It will launch with a keynote at 10am June 7 PDT (3am June 8, Sydney time), featuring the updates slated to come to Apple platforms this year.

“Streamed directly from Apple Park, the keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream,” Apple says.

WWDC will also feature developer sessions, the “state of the Union” for Apple platforms, and the Apple Design Awards. While WWDC does not usually feature hardware, this year’s event is tipped to show off Apple’s newest software advancements, including iOS 15 and a potential successor to macOS Big Sur.

WWDC 2021 will run from June 7-11.