HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Apple Rolls Out Program For WWDC ’21

Apple Rolls Out Program For WWDC ’21

By | 25 May 2021
, ,

Apple has officially revealed the lineup for this year’s virtual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), including sessions and keynote.

The conference, will include information about “the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS,” Apple has said. It will launch with a keynote at 10am June 7 PDT (3am June 8, Sydney time), featuring the updates slated to come to Apple platforms this year.

“Streamed directly from Apple Park, the keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream,” Apple says.

WWDC will also feature developer sessions, the “state of the Union” for Apple platforms, and the Apple Design Awards. While WWDC does not usually feature hardware, this year’s event is tipped to show off Apple’s newest software advancements, including iOS 15 and a potential successor to macOS Big Sur.

WWDC 2021 will run from June 7-11.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Epic Apple Fight Almost Over But Not Before Some Mud Slinging
Steve Wozniak Being Sued For Stealing The Idea Of Woz University
Judge Nails Apple CEO As He Struggles To Answer Questions In Epic Case
BREAKING NEWS: Home Raided Of Apple Promoted Con Woman
Apple Confirms It Stores Customer Data In China
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aussie Streaming Service Files Patent Infringement Claim Against Spotify
Industry Latest News Spotify
/
May 25, 2021
/
Google Rolls Out Photo Tool As Storage Limit Looms
Google Latest News
/
May 25, 2021
/
Jeff Bezos Is No Longer Earth’s Richest Human
Amazon Industry Latest News
/
May 25, 2021
/
Lenovo Hires Former IBM Director For Asia Pacific Role
Industry Latest News
/
May 25, 2021
/
New James Bond Movie On Prime Video Tipped, Amazon MGM Deal Close
Latest News
/
May 25, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aussie Streaming Service Files Patent Infringement Claim Against Spotify
Industry Latest News Spotify
/
May 25, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Defunct Australian streaming service Guvera has filed a patent infringement suit against Spotify, claiming the Swedish giants stole its contextual...
Read More