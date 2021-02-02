HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
2 Feb 2021
Auto giant Ford has signed a six-year deal with Google to provide in-car entertainment software, as well as cloud services for its operations – which could spell trouble for Aussie drivers if Google pulls out of the country.

Starting in 2023, dashboard infotainment systems in Ford and Lincoln cars will run on Android technology, and Ford will move its cloud services to Google Cloud from later this year.

According to Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, the partnership will help Ford and Google make connected vehicles safer, more enjoyable, and more efficient.

“From the first moving assembly line to the latest driver-assist technology, Ford has set the pace of innovation for the automotive industry for nearly 120 years.

“We’re proud to partner to apply the best of Google’s AI, data analytics, compute and cloud platforms to help transform Ford’s business and build automotive technologies that keep people safe and connected on the road.”

Google has warned it will have “no choice” but to shut down its Search engine in Australia if the government’s proposed News Media Bargaining Code goes ahead; it’s unknown as yet how this will affect services such as Maps and Google Assistant, which would be part of the Android experience in Ford vehicles.

