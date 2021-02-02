HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > NBN Co Stops Taking HFC Orders

NBN Co Stops Taking HFC Orders

By | 2 Feb 2021
SYDNEY: NBN Co will halt taking orders for hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) services due to a global shortage of chips used in the network termination devices.

The network builder said that the pause on HFC sales is expected to last “several months”, though it still had an existing supply to lean on for vulnerable customers.

“The supplier of NBN’s HFC NTDs has been unable to secure sufficient chipsets supplies to fulfil its commitments,” the company said on its website.

“ As a result, we will not be taking new NBN orders from Internet providers for HFC customers. NBN Co is examining whether current disconnection dates for legacy services will need to be extended.

“While this issue only affects a small number of potential customers relative to those on HFC, and this decision will not affect other customers connected to the nbn by other technologies, we appreciate that for those customers yet to connect to the nbn HFC network, this is frustrating.”

NBN Co said it would not process orders that were marked after February 1.

