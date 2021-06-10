HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Google > Google Makes Key Concession To Smaller EU Search Rivals

Google Makes Key Concession To Smaller EU Search Rivals

By | 10 Jun 2021

Google has agreed to stop charging a fee for search material to appear on a list of default search engines on Android that’s exclusive to European users.

Google’s decision is in response to a record US$5 billion EU antitrust fine targeting anti-competitive practices in its smartphone software.

To appear as an alternative search engine on Android, Google would have to take part in blind auctions in various EU countries.

Google has now scrapped the auctions in a key concession to smaller competitors and will also increase the number of search providers shown on the screen.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Google Is A Public Utility, Argues US State Lawsuit
Google Slapped With New $347m Fine For Dodgy Practices
Optus Punts On Harvey Norman In Connected Home Battle With JB Hi Fi
Tech Giants In Focus As Aussie Government Welcomes G7 Deal
Google Launches New Value Pixel Buds
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nvidia Cloud Gaming Hits Oz In October
Latest News Nvidia
/
June 10, 2021
/
Zoom Gets Into Phone Hardware
Latest News Zoom
/
June 10, 2021
/
Chinese Brand Eufy Delivers New Range After Major Security Breach
Latest News
/
June 10, 2021
/
Facebook Launches New Second-Screen ‘Movie Mate’ Feature For Film Buffs
Industry Latest News
/
June 10, 2021
/
Ten-Year Failure: Mattel’s Fisher-Price Slammed Over Baby Deaths
Industry Latest News
/
June 10, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nvidia Cloud Gaming Hits Oz In October
Latest News Nvidia
/
June 10, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Australians will have access to Nvidia’s GeForce Now game streaming platform from October, with ISP Pentanet rolling out the beta...
Read More