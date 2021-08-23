National Australia Bank has handed out more than 2000 Google Pixel phones to employees in order to assist remote work during the pandemic.

The smartphones were issued to NAB customer contact teams, who have spent much of the past year working from home, and were set up with help from Vodafone through zero-touch enrolment. The devices are fully managed, allowing them to be provided with necessary security controls, as well as wiped and re-enrolled for new employees.

According to Simon Thoday, manager of Mobility and Workplace Technology at NAB, Pixel has simplified management and security of the bank’s remote devices.

“When recently evaluating our device strategy, we wanted to reduce the time and costs of supporting legacy devices and multiple platforms.

“Pixel devices managed with Android Enterprise have been key to this strategic shift, benefiting our customer support teams who spent much of the last year working from home while continuing to support our customers remotely,” he said.

NAB says it sees Android Enterprise as a “key component” to its mobility strategy.