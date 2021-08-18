HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Google > Google Opens Preorders For $159 Pixel Buds

Google Opens Preorders For $159 Pixel Buds

By | 18 Aug 2021
,

Google’s entry-level $159 Pixel Buds A-Series are now available for preorder in Australia.

The buds, which feature built-in Google Assistant voice control, custom 12mm dynamic drivers, adaptive sound, and IPx4 water and sweat resistance, offer rich sound and an iconic design for under $200, says Matt Gaskell, Director, Devices & Services Business Organisation ANZ at Google.

“When we first introduced our truly wireless Pixel Buds, we were most excited about how such a small product could pack so much functionality.

“Now, we’re making that same premium sound quality, along with hands-free help from Google Assistant and real-time translation, available at an even more affordable price,” he said.

The Pixel Buds A-Series are open for preorder now at the Google Store for $159; they will be available online from August 25 at JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, and Officeworks, from August 27 at Telstra, and later in the year at Optus and Vodafone.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Google Pixel 5a Not Coming To Australia
Australia’s Cloud Infrastructure Market Worth $1.3B
LEAK: Google’s Pixel 5A Has A Huge Battery
Google Says Its Search Isn’t Public Utility Just Because It’s Popular
Google Loses First Round In Patent Fight With Sonos
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New SmartHouse Home Automation Issue Now Live At JB HI Fi
Latest News
/
August 18, 2021
/
Google Pixel 5a Not Coming To Australia
Latest News
/
August 18, 2021
/
Samsung Galaxy Watches Now Provide ECGs and Blood Pressure Monitoring
Latest News
/
August 18, 2021
/
End Of An Era: Mastercard First To Ditch Magnetic Stripes
Latest News Point Of Sale
/
August 18, 2021
/
Growth At Coles, But No Data On Weekly Specials
Latest News Retailers
/
August 18, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New SmartHouse Home Automation Issue Now Live At JB HI Fi
Latest News
/
August 18, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Home automation is in demand as Australian’s spend more time at home. In the latest edition of SmartHouse we look...
Read More