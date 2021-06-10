HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Biden Revokes Ban On TikTok and WeChat

Biden Revokes Ban On TikTok and WeChat

By | 10 Jun 2021
,

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to revoke the bans on TikTok and WeChat put in place by the Trump administration.

Instead, he has instructed the Commerce Security to investigate any apps to ties to Chinese governmental departments or third parties that could pose a security risk to the country.

“The administration is committed to promoting an open, interoperable, reliable, and secure internet and to protecting human rights online and offline, and to supporting a vibrant global digital economy,” a senior administration official said in a statement.

“The challenge that we’re addressing with this EO is that certain countries, including China, do not share these commitments or values and are instead working to leverage digital technologies and American data in ways that present unacceptable national security risks.”

This follows last week’s revision of the Chinese ban list, which now includes 59 companies.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
US Turns Up The Heat On China’s Tech Advances
Biden Blocks 59 Chinese Companies, Including Huawei
Over $1 Trillion Wiped From China’s Top Ten Tech Firms Since February
Huawei Dutch Phone-Taps Vindicate Aussie Ban
US Industry Wants Biden To Help End Chip Shortage
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nvidia Cloud Gaming Hits Oz In October
Latest News Nvidia
/
June 10, 2021
/
Zoom Gets Into Phone Hardware
Latest News Zoom
/
June 10, 2021
/
Chinese Brand Eufy Delivers New Range After Major Security Breach
Latest News
/
June 10, 2021
/
Facebook Launches New Second-Screen ‘Movie Mate’ Feature For Film Buffs
Industry Latest News
/
June 10, 2021
/
Ten-Year Failure: Mattel’s Fisher-Price Slammed Over Baby Deaths
Industry Latest News
/
June 10, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nvidia Cloud Gaming Hits Oz In October
Latest News Nvidia
/
June 10, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Australians will have access to Nvidia’s GeForce Now game streaming platform from October, with ISP Pentanet rolling out the beta...
Read More