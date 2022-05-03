HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google Come Out Swinging In Court Against EU Anti-trust Fine

Google Come Out Swinging In Court Against EU Anti-trust Fine

By | 3 May 2022

Google, who have been fined 1.49 billion euro ($2.22 billion AUD) by EU anti-trust regulators over warping online search advertising, have challenged the accusation, adamant that they have been served a “quasi criminal fine of very large proportions”.

This is the first of three fines, with a total of 8.25 billion euro ($12.27 billion AUD). The European commission made the decision in 2019, claiming that Google had abused its hold as the top search engine, stopping websites advertising using brokers instead of their own AdSenses platform from 2006 to 2016.

Google, in response to the accusation, have taken the issue to court and will undergo a three-day hearing. Google have stated that the commissions judgement of the company’s supremacy as a search engine, and the accusations that it was favoring its advertising platform were wrong. It also stated that the assessment that the exclusivity and minimum Google ads clauses were abusive.

Google have been caught out by anti-trust commissions in the past, after they paid 2.42 billion euro ($3.6 billion AUD) over the accusation that they were using their own price comparison shopping function to gain an advantage over European rivals.


385433

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Google Updates Pixel Range, Fixes Android 12 Issues
Google Nest Hub To Get Google Fit and Fitbit Metrics
Google Pixel Watch To Boast Beefy Battery
Google Add Option To Remove Personal Data
Google Implement Feature That Identifies Suspicious Data Tracking Apps
182588
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Activision CEO Kotick Set For Half-Billion Microsoft Pay Day
Latest News
/
May 3, 2022
/
Ad Demand At Record High, Ad Spend Increases 2.8% In March
Latest News
/
May 3, 2022
/
Nokia, Samsung, Optus Make World-First 5G Breakthrough
Latest News
/
May 3, 2022
/
The Features Set To Be Added To Elon Musk’s Twitter
Latest News
/
May 3, 2022
/
Google Updates Pixel Range, Fixes Android 12 Issues
Latest News
/
May 3, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Activision CEO Kotick Set For Half-Billion Microsoft Pay Day
Latest News
/
May 3, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Bobby Kotick, the controversial CEO of Activision Blizzard, could leave the company with as much as US$520 million in his...
Read More