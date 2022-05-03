Shares in telco Aussie Broadband have partially rebounded this morning, clawing back 11.5 per cent by 10:10am, to sit at $4.46.

The company still has a way to go to recover the 28 per cent fall it suffered yesterday, after clarifying disappointing earnings guidance for the current financial year.

Aussie Broadband expects EBITDA for FY22 to sit between $38-$39 million, including its recently acquired Over The Wire. This figure doesn’t, however, including the cost of the purchase.

Aussie Broadband announced its plans to acquire the IT and telco services company in December for $390.4 million. The acquisition closed in mid-March.