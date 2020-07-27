HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > Foldable Smartphone > Global Foldable Smartphone Shipments Set To Hit 10M In 2021

Global Foldable Smartphone Shipments Set To Hit 10M In 2021

By | 27 Jul 2020
A Digitimes report has estimated that worldwide shipments of foldable smartphones will reach 10 million units in 2021, led by the recent launch of Samsung’s premium Galaxy Z Flip 5G model.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G offers a seamless, foldable display, and offers dual-screen functionality when it is free-standing, facilitating greater multi-tasking.

Local pricing and availability has not yet been confirmed, but the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will retail in the US for US$1,449.99, putting it at the higher end of the market.

Samsung is rumoured to release a Lite version of the Z Flip 5G in addition to the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2, which would help the company reach the mid-range market too.

LG is also expected to launch its first rollable, OLED-display smartphone in early 2021, which would expand the range of choice for consumers interested in purchasing a foldable phone.

Motorola is another key player in the space, with the foldable Razr smartphone that was launched early this year.

Executives at Motorola parent company Lenovo have reportedly confirmed that a second version of the Razr with 5G will be unveiled later this year.

Motorola Razr

