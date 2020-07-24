Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Z Flip 5G smartphone ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event on the 5th August. This new model offers the same seamless, foldable display as the Galaxy Z Flip but with 5G capability, bringing faster speeds for users.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is also the first device in Samsung’s Galaxy line-up to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile platform. This platform maximises the power of 5G with revved up performance to deliver faster and more efficient on-device processing with sharper imagery through improved graphics rendering.

It will be one of the most compact 5G foldable smartphones on the market.

Samsung has added a number of new features to the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, such as Flex mode, which automatically splits the display into two 4-inch screens when it is free-standing, allowing users to view content on the top half of the display, whilst controlling the bottom half.

The Multi-Active Window, meanwhile, uses the Multi-Window Tray to drag and drop the apps you want to use, allowing users to open and access two apps at once.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be available in two colours: Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze.

If and when the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be released in Australia has not yet been confirmed.