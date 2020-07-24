HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > 5G > Samsung Unveil Galaxy Z Flip With 5G

Samsung Unveil Galaxy Z Flip With 5G

By | 24 Jul 2020
, , ,

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Z Flip 5G smartphone ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event on the 5th August. This new model offers the same seamless, foldable display as the Galaxy Z Flip but with 5G capability, bringing faster speeds for users.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is also the first device in Samsung’s Galaxy line-up to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile platform. This platform maximises the power of 5G with revved up performance to deliver faster and more efficient on-device processing with sharper imagery through improved graphics rendering.

It will be one of the most compact 5G foldable smartphones on the market.

Samsung has added a number of new features to the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, such as Flex mode, which automatically splits the display into two 4-inch screens when it is free-standing, allowing users to view content on the top half of the display, whilst controlling the bottom half.

The Multi-Active Window, meanwhile, uses the Multi-Window Tray to drag and drop the apps you want to use, allowing users to open and access two apps at once.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be available in two colours: Mystic Gray and Mystic Bronze.

If and when the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be released in Australia has not yet been confirmed.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, ,
You may also like
LG Velvet Smartphone With 5G Coming To Oz
Samsung Banks On 5G For New Galaxy Z Flip
Telstra Debut New Plans For Broken Devices
Samsung’s A30 Smart Lock Coming To Bunnings
New iPhone Tipped To Support Ultra-Fast 5G mmWave
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Google Shopping Takes Aim At Amazon With New Seller Initiatives
Amazon Google Industry
/
July 24, 2020
/
Apple’s Woz Sues YouTube
Apple Industry Latest News
/
July 24, 2020
/
COVID Scare At Costco Store In Australia
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
July 24, 2020
/
Intel Shares Drop, Problems Delay Next-Gen Chip 2022
Hardware Intel Latest News
/
July 24, 2020
/
COVID Forces Disney To Postpone Mulan, Star Wars & Avatar
Content Coronavirus Disney+
/
July 24, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Google Shopping Takes Aim At Amazon With New Seller Initiatives
Amazon Google Industry
/
July 24, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Google has offered another focused attempt to compete with Amazon’s online portal, this time accelerating its ‘Shopping’ web platform to...
Read More