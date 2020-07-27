Dicker Data, one of Australia’s leading value-added distributors of hardware, software, cloud and emerging technologies, has recorded a strong H1 2020, led by the surge in demand for remote and virtual working solutions during the COVID-19 crisis.

Over the first six months of the year Dicker Data’s total revenue rose by 18.1% to break the $1-billion milestone for the first time, reaching $1,005.9 million.

The company’s gross profit increased by 24.8%, as a result of revenue growth and improved margin from their increased focus on mid-market and SMB business.

Looking ahead, Dicker Data plans on leveraging the new normal of remote working to propel business, particularly in the software space.

“The shift to working from home as a result of COVID-19 has seen the digital transformation of Australian businesses rapidly accelerate. There is now a large opportunity as IT departments no longer have to secure just office environments, but home user environments as well,” Dicker Data stated in its H1 2020 report.

“These opportunities were always on the horizon but have been brought forward as businesses seek to thrive in the new world.”

In the first half of the year hardware and virtual services revenue rose by 11%, while software increased by 44%.

Over the past year Dicker Data’s share price has risen by approximately 127% to $7.51.