Gates evokes Apocalypse

REDMOND: Billionaire and co-founder said the coronavirus virus may be the “once-in-a-century pathogen we’ve been worried about.”Microsoft Bill Gates

“I hope it’s not that bad, but we should assume it will be until we know otherwise,” Gates wrote in an article published on Friday in the . According to Gates, COVID-19 poses a serious threat to the world because it’s far more deadly and contagious than many other deadly viruses.New England Journal of Medicine

Apple CEO may beg to differ as he believes that China is getting the situation related to the COVID-19 coronavirus under control.Tim Cook

“I mean, if you look at the numbers, they’re coming down day by day by day. So, I’m very optimistic there,” Cook told .Fox Business