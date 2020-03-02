UPDATE: LG V60 ThinQ 5G Smartphone With Dual Screen Full Features

LG Electronics introduced the LG V60 ThinQ 5G as its latest evolution of the iconic V series smartphone range last week, but now we have the full features and specs.

The V60 ThinQ features 5G connectivity, upgraded audio, video and photo capabilities alongside updated software experiences with a sleek, refined aesthetic – making the device designed for a smartphone lifestyle and built to maximise productivity and entertainment

‘Our strategy is to introduce differentiated 5G devices to meet the rise in consumer demands as the global 5G market matures’ said Morris Lee, president of LG’s Mobile Communication Company.

‘The LG V60 ThinQ 5G with the Dual Screen is the ideal device for consumers who love to create, consume and share content in the 5G era.’

5G Connectivity

The LG V60 ThinQ was built to get the most out of 5G, with the device packing 5,000mAh battery for extended use of the 6.8-inch OLED display and LG Dual Screen. It means consumers can enjoy more time for streaming high quality games, movies and video calls.

The device is also equipped with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem to enable superior multi-gigabit 5G connectivity.

World Class Cameras, Audio & Video Quality

LG has equipped its latest V series device with its most advanced camera features and technology yet – delivering users premium videography experiences.

The LG ThinQ 5G features two rear cameras and a time of flight (ToF) sensor array, which includes a 65MP main camera lens for brighter, sharper images regardless of the environments lighting conditions. A 13MP wide angle lens is also available for more agile and all-encompassing shots.

For the first time ever on an LG device, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G supports 8K video recording for capturing videos in stunning 8K quality and jaw-dropping detail.

In addition to the latest camera and video innovations, the latest LG smartphone continues the company’s legacy of leveraging the best and latest technologies for superior audio sounds from various directions.

Four brand new and high performance microphones enable users to record sounds from various directions as well as delivering realistic audio experiences no matter the surroundings.

The LG V60 ThinQ also offers Voice Bokeh – a feature that separates the owners voice from any background noise, allowing content creators to place more focus on the subject while reducing excess, white noise.

The LG 3D Sound Engine is also featured in the new device, which is an audio processing technology first introduced on LG OLED TVs. The Sound Engine recognises the type of content and optimises the sound accordingly for a more cinematic quality.

Functional Yet Modern, Sleek Design

The new device and the upgraded second screen accessory come with sharp 20.5:9 ratio FHD+ P-OLED displays that are nearly half an inch bigger than offered in previous models.

The new Dual Screen also weighs the same superbly portable weight as its predecessors, despite its increase in size, thanks to the thinner OLED panel.

The device is equipped with a ribbed back to ensure a secure grip, alongside the same-sized OLED panel found in the V60 ThinQ 5G, LG Dual Screen doubles the available screen market to make multi-tasking, productivity, entertainment and gaming more enjoyable and flexible than ever before.

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G sports a deisng that effortlessly brings together glass and metal for a premium, sleek feel in the hand. Coupled with two exciting new colours, chamfered edges and a spacious 6.8-inch OLED display screen, LG’s latest smartphone has brought a new standard for design in the 5G era.

It also, surprisingly, features a headphone jack – a rare occurrence in premium smartphones.

Here’s the LG V60 ThinQ 5G’s Key Specifications:

Display: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD+ P-OLED FullVision (2,460 x 1,080/395ppi)

Memory: 8GB RAM/128GB or 256GB ROM1/MicroSD (up to 2TB)

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform with Snapdragon X55 5G Modem

Camera: front: 10MP Standard (F1.9/1.22 μm/72.5 degrees.); rear: 64MP Standard2 (ToF Receiver/Emitter).

Battery: 5,000mAh

Size: 169.3 x 8.9mm

Operating System: Android 10

Network: 5G/LTE/3G/2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac, ax/Bluetooth 5.1/NFC/USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible)

Biometrics: In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

Colours: Blue, White

Payment System: LG Pay

Waterproofing: IP68 Water and Dust Resistance

LG Dual Screen:

Display: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD + P-OLED FullVision (2,460 x 1,080/395ppi)

Cover Display: 2.1-inch Mono

Size: 9 x 86 x 14.9mm

Weight: 134g

Contact Type: USB Type-C

Folding Type: 360 Freestop Hinge

Colours: Black, White

The LG V60 ThinQ 5G is set to roll out in key markets in North America, Europe and Asia starting next month, but the company has been tight lipped about an Australian release date.

‘At this point in time, we don’t have any news to announce about the LG V60 availability in Australia however we will share any additional updates on this going forward,’ an LG representative told ChannelNews.

It doesn’t mean the device isn’t set to arrive in Australia at all – it means consumers may see a repeat of what happened last year, whereby the company released its latest smartphone in Australia in its first few countries.

LG Electronics Australia have been contacted for comment.