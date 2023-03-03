Michael Doyle, the former sales Director of Electrolux and prior to that LG Electronics, has been appointed as the new CEO of Eurolinx, the distributor of premium appliances.

Doyle, one of the most respected executives in the appliance industry, has been given the job of restructuring and growing the business, that was established in 1984 by the owners of the business who are looking to step away, leaving Doyle to deliver growth.

Among the brands currently distributed by Eurolinx is ILVE, Fhiabi and Artusi, with additional brands tipped to be taken on as part of a future growth program.

After leaving the sales director role at LG Electronics, Doyle took on the job as sales director of Electrolux, where he increased sales. He was then appointed as acting CEO of the Swedish appliance Company before the scandal-plagued John Featherstone was appointed into the top job.

Featherstone, who many in the industry claim saw Doyle as a threat, then moved to get rid of Doyle, who then sued for unfair dismissal.

Electrolux settled and within weeks Featherstone was then dumped as CEO of Electrolux after an internal investigation into human resources complaints issues and complaints by staff.

Speaking exclusively to ChannelNews, Doyle says, “I am honored to be given this position, it’s an exciting position with a lot of opportunity attached ached to the role.

“The Company has some great brands and I am confident that we can grow this business going forward.”

Jamey Colbert, outgoing CEO, and a member of the family that owns the Eurolinx business says, “Michael’s deep knowledge and vast experience in the local major appliance industry will help our business competitively innovate and drive us through to the next phase of our journey while maintaining our commitment to providing superior products and exceptional customer service and satisfaction.

“A fresh leadership and new energy will ensure our business remains ahead of new product trends in this fast and growing industry.

“This milestone is of great significance to me personally and a major step in what I believe to be the right move for Eurolinx.

“Michael’s appointment will put us on a path that will enhance relationships from supplier and retail to end customers. It will also continue the healthy camaraderie for Eurolinx in the local appliance industry that I have been accustomed to and have grown to love over the past 20 years of my tenure.”

At LG, Doyle served as the Sales Director for the company’s Australian Operation.

In this role, he was responsible for overseeing the sales and marketing efforts for LG’s home appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, dryers and ovens.

At Electrolux, Doyle served as the General Manager of sales of the company’s Major Appliances division. In this role, he was responsible for leading the development and execution of the company’s sales and marketing strategies for its major appliances, including refrigerators, dishwashers, and cooking appliances.

Doyle has more than 25 years of experience in the consumer electronics and home appliances industries and is recognised as a seasoned executive with a strong track record of driving growth and profitability in highly competitive markets.

At Electrolux he introduced several new brand strategies that led to growth. Since he left Electrolux, the business has struggled across several brand categories.