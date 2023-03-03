HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Garmin Forerunner 965 And 265 To Have AMOLED Screens

Garmin Forerunner 965 And 265 To Have AMOLED Screens

By | 3 Mar 2023

Garmin have officially announced two additions to their fitness-oriented Forerunner smart watch line – the Forerunner 265 and 965, which will both have AMOLED displays.

Specs and renders for the Garmin Forerunner 265 and 265S leaked recently, so it’s great to get the official word from the respected company.

The 965 is the larger of these two, coming in with a 47mm case and a 1.4″ 454 x 454 AMOLED display. The 265 (below) is marginally smaller at 46mm with a 1.3″  416 x 416 AMOLED display, while the 265S is 42mm with a 1.1″ 360 x 360 AMOLED.

The Forerunner 965 (below) follows the 955, which was a firm favourite for runners serious about the action. It features a more premium titanium bezel. The 265 uses fibre-reinforced polymer.

Keeping the focus on fitness, both models feature sensors such as GPS/GLONASS/Galileo, as well as heart monitor, barometric altimeter, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, thermometer, and blood oxygen saturation monitor facilities.

You’ll also find training features such as Garmin Coach and PacePro, along with daily suggested workouts on both.

Following the smartwatch trail, there’s support for notifications and NFC payments through Garmin Pay, as well as offline music playlists if you don’t want your phone weighing you down.

The 965 also features real-time stamina tracking, plus more outdoor recreation profiles and pre-loaded topographical and trail maps. Giving it a more outdoors feel there’s also the ClimbPro ascent planner.



