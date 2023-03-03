A brand-new issue of SmartHouse will go live next week.

SmartHouse Australia’s #1 digital magazine has witnessed significant growth off the back of significant growth in traffic to the JB Hi Fi and The Good Guys web sites where the publication can be downloaded for free.

Close to half the population of Australia visited these web sites in December and this led to a significant lift in downloads, of the publication via the JB Fi site and the SmartHouse and ChannelNews web sites.

By mid-January there were more than 500,000 downloads of the publication which delivers stories, reviews and video, as well as direct links to buy products from the JB Hi Fi web site.

Shortly a new premium products and audio publication will be launched by the publishers of SmartHouse.

Sister publication ChannelNews has also seen record growth.

During the past 30 days 307,000 unique CE and Appliance industry executives have visited this site.

In the latest issues we deliver everything a consumer needs to know about the lates CE products.

This year will see home automation finally tip over into the mainstream, helped along by the new Matter standard, which will allow all different brands and products to play nicely with each other, the result being a unified home system that is easy to control, adapt, and add products to.

This issue of SmartHouse will help you get your head around some of the technical terms, and explain just how the new generation of smart home products will become part of your daily lives.

Matter was certainly in focus at CES 2023, the annual consumer electronics trade show, where companies showcase their new wares. We highlight some of the products you’ll be seeing later in the year — everything from $150 hearing aids, sleep-aid devices, and wireless televisions, through to a smart bird feeder that can identify species, and a hands-free home urine-testing lab. Yup!

Of course, with a new calendar year comes a new generation of gaming laptops, televisions, PCs, and more.

We look at MSI’s mighty lineup of powerful, immersive gaming computers sure to take your play to the next level, and turn the spotlight on a number of new laptops fitted with Intel’s 13th Gen processor.

Acer take on MacBooks with its Swift laptop lineup, and unleash their own gaming machines, and a 45-inch OLED gaming monitor that will ensure you never home again.

This issue also takes a long look at Samsung’s 2023 television range, plus the latest 8K version of its remarkable Freestyle short-throw projector. Samsung also has a mighty 5K gaming monitor and a new M8 Smart Monitor that may even have you thinking twice about buying a television, given its amazing TV-esque features.

TCL also has a range of new televisions, which we look at, as well as a nifty pair of Smart Glasses, and we review the new NXTPaper tablet.

For fans of smaller-screens, we check out Casio’s ever-expanding G-Shock range.

Elsewhere, we feature electric infrared wallpaper: a bizarre new heating solution on the cusp of hitting the market; take a look at the airfryer phenomenon — one that Breville CEO Jim Clayton recently credited for his company’s strong performance in the last half of 2022 — and look at the beautiful Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in Pantone’s colour of the year – Viva Magenta.

Audio fans can preview a number of new JBL products, check out the very best available from Bose, and read our reviews of he Wave Lite True Wireless Earbuds, and Liquid Ears’ budget headphones – a product that punches far above its weight.

And of course, there’s Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 range. We take the S23 Ultra for a run through its paces and share the verdict with you inside the pages.

There’s all this and so much more in the latest issue of SmartHouse.

