HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Sound > 24Bit Media Players > EXCLUSIVE:Aqipa Dump B&O AS Things Go From Bad To Worse At Danish Company

EXCLUSIVE:Aqipa Dump B&O AS Things Go From Bad To Worse At Danish Company

By | 12 Jan 2020
, , , , , ,

Melbourne based Aquipa has confirmed that they have dumped struggling Danish Company Bang & Olufsen citing a lack of margin, it is the second time in 18 months that the brand has been dropped by a distributor.

In Australia the Aquipa/Bang & Olufsen relationship was via Singapore based MJ Group who were also looking for a margin on the products sold by Aqipa in Australia, ChannelNews was told this was over 14% making any relationship difficult for any distributor.

A senior Aquipa executive confirmed the dropping of the Bang & Olufsen brand.

Late in 2018 the Melbourne based Kennedy Group walked away from a relationship with Bang & Olufsen when the Bang & Olufsen retail stores proved to be unprofitable.

ChannelNews understands that at this stage no other distributor has expressed an interest in the brand that is facing serious difficulties worldwide.

Aquipa are also dropping the Master and Dynamics headphones that have had limited success in Australia.

Instead the Company is expanding distribution of the Marshall range of headphones and speakers will later this year roll out a new range of tin ear and over ear Adidas sports headphone. The over ear headphones have what looks like stylish shoelaces as cords.

Aquipa are also currently rolling out a brand-new German sound range from Braun that sounds better than the current B&O offering and is significantly cheaper. (see separate story).

The all new stylish Braun Audio Range due in retailers shortly.

This range will replace Bang & Olufsen.

The speakers that ChannelNews saw at IFA and CES 2020 are stylish and have that minimalistic European look that is proving popular worldwide with retailers in Australia expressing “A lot of interest” in the new offering.

The dumping of Bang & Olufsen comes as the global Company faces a crisis, during the past 12 months their share value has gone from 100 kroner to 34.1.

It appears that it is not only distributors who are losing patience with the Danish Company. Investors are also dumping the stock as the Company shops around for funding.

Sales last month were considerably lower than expected, B&O said in a statement, prompting the shares to plunge 25% in Copenhagen. The decline takes this year’s stock loss to almost 63%, the second-worst return on the 132-member OMX Copenhagen Index.

“All alarm bells are ringing, and who can have the confidence that there won’t be a fifth, or maybe even a sixth profit warning,” said Per Hansen, an investment economist at Nordnet in Copenhagen. “It ought to be clear that B&O’s future is not as an independent company.”

Bloomberg reported that the company’s troubles highlight the changing tastes of consumers who prefer listening to music on mobile devices or choose unobtrusive speakers over extravagant sound systems.

Bang & Olufsen sales will be down as much as 18% for the past 12 months, compared with a previous forecast for an expansion.

Operating profit and cash flow will also be worse than predicted earlier.

ChannelNews expects that the Company will make a major announcement later this week with the Company tipped to announce another round of poor results. A new three-year plan won’t be presented until April however some observers are now claiming that the Company could be sold in 2020.

Cristian Tear, a former Blackberry Ltd. manager who joined as chief executive officer in October. Tear said the strategic direction of the company remains unchanged, but that “fundamental change of the sales and marketing efforts is required.”

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Aqipa Takes Devialet’s Phantom On The Road
EXCLUSIVE: Aqipa Global CEO Talks About Local Operation & Major Restructuring
EXCLUSIVE: Aqipa Restructures New CEO Appointed
Voice Assistant Update For $400 B&O Headphones
EXCLUSIVE: Another Sound Retailer Shuts Up Shop
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

2020 Set To Be A Big Year For Sharp New Air Purifiers, Refrigerators & Induction Cooking
Latest News
/
January 12, 2020
/
OZ Scores New Q Acoustic Book Shelf Speakers Same Time As UK
Latest News
/
January 12, 2020
/
CES 2020:Alica Keys Spruiks New HD Music & Amazon HD Streaming, Problem For Sonos
Latest News
/
January 12, 2020
/
Blaupunkt Finally Gets Approval For 2020 Android TV’s
Latest News
/
January 12, 2020
/
Facebook Warning To Suspected Terrorist ‘Killed’ Investigation
Facebook Investigation Latest News
/
January 10, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

2020 Set To Be A Big Year For Sharp New Air Purifiers, Refrigerators & Induction Cooking
Latest News
/
January 12, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Japanese Company Sharp is set to significantly expand their product range in Australia after cutting a deal with Sydney based...
Read More