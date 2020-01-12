2020 Set To Be A Big Year For Sharp New Air Purifiers, Refrigerators & Induction Cooking

Japanese Company Sharp is set to significantly expand their product range in Australia after cutting a deal with Sydney based distributor Tempo, among the new range will be kitchen appliances including refrigerators, cutting edge air purifiers and induction cooking gear.

Part of the new range was on show at CES 2020 with key retailers telling ChannelNews that they are set to range the new Sharp offering which later this year could include TV’s this could be a problem for Panasonic whose current offing is under pressure with one retailer telling ChannelNews that the Panasonic TV brand could be dropped due to poor sales.

The induction cooktop range which was shown at CES is the first time that the Company has shown their new offering.

Sharp is restructuring their appliance offering to spa “good-better-best” one senior executive said.

The company’s product included: Sharp’s first 42 litre 30-inch Easy Wave microwave oven with drop-down door and built-in convection cooking capability; its Easy Wave IoT microwave drawer with pedestal; its SuperSteam+ superheated steam oven and convection oven that works with Alexa and has an app loaded with 48 recipes from the get-go; and its SDW6757ES 24-inch dishwasher and SJG2254FS counter-depth refrigerator.

Their new Induction cooking is a technology where heat is generated directly into the cookware, making for less wasted energy.

Safety features on Sharp’s cooktop include lockable cooktop controls; what’s more, cookware must be present for a cooking zone to turn on, which prevents inadvertent turn-ons.

Additionally, all cooking zones count down and turn themselves off after 120 minutes

Sharp’s large-room air purifier

Sharp’s exclusive patented Plasmaclusterion technology was also on show at CES.

Retailers in Australia have shown a lot of interest in Sharp’s new air purifiers which are extremely popular overseas.

Their recently updated Plasmaclusterion air purification technology eliminates microscopic pollutants that traditional filters cannot trap, by replicating nature’s own cleaning process of producing positive and negative ions from water vapor in the air.

These ions refresh the air without any harmful chemicals or perfumes.

Plasmacluster ions disperse throughout the room, actively attacking germs, bacteria, viruses, mold and fungus, reaching more than conventional filter-based systems can claims Sharp executives.

Traditional systems rely on air passing through the filter, but ions can spread to every corner of the room to actively clean.

Plasmacluster ions destroy odors at the molecular level, even removing embedded odors in carpeting, drapery and furniture.

Sharp is tipped to be a major supplier of air purification in Australia when the new range is rolled out.