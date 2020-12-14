HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Digital Wallets Get A New Push

By | 14 Dec 2020
SYDNEY: The Commonwealth Bank is offering card users the facility of making eftpos payments via Samsung Pay.

CBA users can now choose between eftpos and Mastercard when making debit card payments via “a simple toggle” and avoid the surcharge imposed by some retailer credit card networks.

“Eftpos also has the added convenience of real time balances, helping consumers stay on top of their holiday spending,” said Eftpos CEO Stephen Benton.

“At a time of year when Australians can really benefit from the added conveniences of a true wallet replacement in the palm of their hand, we hope this will save CBA customers precious time when going shopping.”

