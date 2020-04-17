HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Cyrus Audio To Host “Virtual Vinyl Day” With Industry Leaders This Sat

By | 17 Apr 2020
This Saturday (18th April) Cyrus will be hosting its ‘Virtual Vinyl Day’ at 8pm-9.30pm AEST, where leading audio professionals will discuss their appreciation of vinyl, music, and Cyrus products. You will be able to watch the event on Cyrus’ YouTube channel.

Cyrus Audio is a major British manufacturer of amplifiers, phono stages, CD players, and streaming music players.

Their online event will hold live Q&A discussions and give viewers the chance to win a Cyrus ONE Cast amplifier, valued at $1,999.

It will feature top recording engineers and key founders in the industry, including famous audio engineers Stuart Hawkes, who has worked with Amy Winehouse, Ed Sheeran and Lorde; and David Baron, who has worked with the likes of Lenny Kravitz and Jade Bird.

Virtual Vinyl Day will also talk to Peter Thomas, the co-founder of PMC Loudspeakers; Bob Surgeouner, the founder of Neat Acoustics; and Conrad Mas, the found of Avid HiFi. Cyrus Audio’s own team of award-winning engineers will also contribute to the live-streamed event.

“With so many people trapped indoors, and turning to their music collections for entertainment, we thought we could bring that community together to share their love and enthusiasm for vinyl records,” Simon Freethy, Managing Director of Cyrus Audio, said. “I cannot believe the number of great people who have offered to contribute.”

 

