HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Apple Now Taking Oz Orders For ‘Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro’

Apple Now Taking Oz Orders For ‘Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro’

By | 17 Apr 2020
, ,

Apple is now taking Australian orders for its ‘Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro’, with products to begin arriving to customers from next week. The recommended retail price for the Magic Keyboard is $499 in Australia.

The Magic Keyboard attaches magnetically to the iPad Pro, allowing the iPad Pro to function more like a desktop or laptop would. The floating cantilevered design enables uses to adjust the screen angle up to 130°. When not in use, you can fold the stand down for portability.

The Magic Keyboard has USB-C pass-through charging, which keeps the USB-C port on the iPad Pro free for other accessories.

It is a full-sized keyboard with backlit keys and includes Apple’s latest trackpad technology, utilising the same iPadOS. The Magic Keyboard trackpad supports Multi-Touch gestures, integrating with the other Apple devices and apps.

Although the Magic Keyboard has been designed to work with the newest iPad Pro, Apple has said that it is also compatible with previous generation iPad Pro models, namely the iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation) and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation).

Yesterday, Apple also announced the launch of its cheapest iPhone, the $749 iPhone SE.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , ,
You may also like
What Google & Apple’s Mobility Data Reveals About Oz During COVID-19
Apple Reveals Its ‘Most Affordable’ iPhone SE, Starting At A$749
China iPhone Shipments Surprise
Apple Releases Mobility Data During COVID-19
Foxconn Orders Hiring Halt, As Apple Faces Sales Slump
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

HP Launch New Notebooks But Don’t Bank On Seeing Them For Months
Desktop PCS Hardware Laptops
/
April 17, 2020
/
Cyrus Audio To Host “Virtual Vinyl Day” With Industry Leaders This Sat
Integrated Amps Latest News Sound
/
April 17, 2020
/
Has The Commercial Leasing Code Of Conduct Provided Any Real Relief For Retailers?
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
April 17, 2020
/
Oh Dear! What Happened To The Vanishing Sharp Story At Appliance Retailer
Distributors Industry Latest News
/
April 17, 2020
/
Telstra Forced To Borrow Millions Due To COVID-19
Coronavirus Finance Industry
/
April 17, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

HP Launch New Notebooks But Don’t Bank On Seeing Them For Months
Desktop PCS Hardware Laptops
/
April 17, 2020
/
/
Comments are Off
Hewlett Packard who is struggling to get stock for retailers in Australia today announced several new models including both Envy...
Read More