Apple Now Taking Oz Orders For ‘Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro’

Apple is now taking Australian orders for its ‘Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro’, with products to begin arriving to customers from next week. The recommended retail price for the Magic Keyboard is $499 in Australia.

The Magic Keyboard attaches magnetically to the iPad Pro, allowing the iPad Pro to function more like a desktop or laptop would. The floating cantilevered design enables uses to adjust the screen angle up to 130°. When not in use, you can fold the stand down for portability.

The Magic Keyboard has USB-C pass-through charging, which keeps the USB-C port on the iPad Pro free for other accessories.

It is a full-sized keyboard with backlit keys and includes Apple’s latest trackpad technology, utilising the same iPadOS. The Magic Keyboard trackpad supports Multi-Touch gestures, integrating with the other Apple devices and apps.

Although the Magic Keyboard has been designed to work with the newest iPad Pro, Apple has said that it is also compatible with previous generation iPad Pro models, namely the iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation) and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation).

Yesterday, Apple also announced the launch of its cheapest iPhone, the $749 iPhone SE.