HP Launch New Notebooks But Don’t Bank On Seeing Them For Months

Hewlett Packard who is struggling to get stock for retailers in Australia today announced several new models including both Envy and ZBook notebooks but the only problem is the products will not be available till July with some observers claiming that the Company is suffering major component supply problems.

In a statement issued today the US Company said that their new The Envy 15, Envy 13, Envy x360 13, Envy x360 15, Envy 13, Envy x360 13 and Envy x360 15 may be available online or at JB Hi Fi, Harvey Norman and Officeworks in July, the Company had planned for an April launch initially according to HP Australia insiders. This was delayed due to COVID-19.

The Company announced their latest offering straight after Lenovo did a major launch of their gaming and creative Legion range earlier today.

Like rivals Acer, MSI Asus and now Lenovo the Company is trying to position their new range as ideal for ‘Creatives’ and people working with digital content.

Unlike Lenovo the Company has not announced pricing for the new range due to volatility of the Australian dollar.

HP claims that their new ZBook Studio is “the world’s most powerful mobile workstation per cubic centimetre”.

This is the same claim made by their competitors.

They also claim it is “the world’s smallest 15in notebook for content creation,” narrowly defining that category as “15.6in touch laptops with Nvidia GeForce RTX2060, 2070, or 2080 and Nvidia Studio Certification”.

The new ZBook Studio and ZBook Create both feature a DreamColor display with built-in colour calibration, allowing the accurate display of a billion colours.

Their key features and options include the same technology as the recently released MSI and Lenovo products.

They include Quadro or GeForce graphics, Intel Core or Xeon processors, the ability to balance performance with fan noise, a new cooling system allowing higher power density, up to 17.5-hour battery life, an “ultra-quiet” keyboard and what HP is claiming is best in class audio performance (“custom-tuned by Bang and Olufsen”) a Company that is struggling to stay afloat with many questioning whether they will be around in July.

Ironically the audio processor is only 16 bits with the speaker enclosure made from 5% ocean-bound plastic.

Lenovo has partnered with Samsung owned sound Company Harman Kardon for their new Legion range.

The HP Envy 15 features an all-in-one keyboard with buttons for muting the microphone and shuttering the camera, and a glass-topped touchpad for smooth operation.

Unlike the Legion gaming notebooks which are also designed as creative workstations the HP models have 4K OLED display delivers the full DCI-P3 colour gamut, with a 100,000:1 contrast ratio and 400 nits’ brightness.

Options include processors up to the 10th Gen Intel Core i9 (H-series) processor 12, GPUs up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, up to 2 TB PCIe SSD and RAID 0 (2xSSD), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, and up to 16.5 hour battery life with 50% charging in 45 minutes..

Like Lenovo HP is using a new use vapour chamber that need two 12-volt fans to disperse the heat from their machines.

Instead of a heat-pipe design typically used for laptops the use of vapour pipes delivers 33% more processor power to both the Lenovo and HP notebooks.

HP has also announced an Envy 13, and the Envy x360 13 and Envy x360 15.