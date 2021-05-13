HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Cyber-Attacks On Rise: Cloudflare

By | 13 May 2021

Cybersecurity provider Cloudflare says it has observed a significant rise in threats toward its customers in recent months.

The comments come from CEO Matthew Prince, just days after a ransomware cyberattack hit Colonial Pipeline.

Prince said the world is currently experiencing an unparalleled amount of cybersecurity activity. The attack on Colonial led the company to halt operations on a key piece of US petroleum infrastructure as it crippled Colonial’s IT systems.

The company said the goal is to restore most operational services by the end of the week.

A relatively new hacker group known as DarkSide is responsible for the Colonial Pipeline attack, according to the FBI.

