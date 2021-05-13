HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung Works Around Chip Shortage For Now

Samsung Works Around Chip Shortage For Now

By | 13 May 2021
,

A pandemic-driven boom in home appliance sales will last longer than previously anticipated and extend into the second half of the year, according to Samsung Electronics.

Lee Jae-seung, president of the South Korean company’s digital appliances business, told Reuters he had originally expected the boom to subside after Q1 2021.

But extended travel restrictions, despite vaccine rollouts and consumers being flush with cash due to economic stimulus measures of governments plus limited spending avenues, had stretched the boom, Lee said.

A buoyant demand outlook has exacerbated the shortage of semiconductors.

Lee said Samsung is working around this by swapping chips to 12-inch wafers from eight-inch ones, reconfiguring software and diversifying chip sourcing.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Samsung And LG Will Provide Paid Vaccine Leave
Yet Another Big Name Ditches MWC 2021
Samsung Electronics Facing Major Problems
Korean Government To Announce Semiconductor Tax Breaks, To Compete With America
August 2021 Launch Tipped For New Samsung Smartphones, Same Time As Apple
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Dodgy Telstra Sales Practises Exposed $50M Federal Court Penalty
Latest News
/
May 13, 2021
/
Amazon Spared From $390m European Tax Hit
Amazon Latest News
/
May 13, 2021
/
Cyber-Attacks On Rise: Cloudflare
Cybersecurity
/
May 13, 2021
/
Budget Pumps $100m Into CSIRO For Tech Research
Industry
/
May 13, 2021
/
Ubisoft Just Had Its Best Ever Financial Year, Thanks To COVID-19
Industry Latest News
/
May 13, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Dodgy Telstra Sales Practises Exposed $50M Federal Court Penalty
Latest News
/
May 13, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
In another blow for Telstra the Federal Court has hit them with $50M in penalties for dodgy sales practises. The...
Read More