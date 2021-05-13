The CSIRO has announced increased funding of $100 million as part of the national science agency’s annual planning process, which will run to 2024.

The increased investment unveiled by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will include $50 million for establishment of a National Artificial Intelligence Centre within the agency.

The money will go towards five science and technology growth areas: biomedical manufacturing, digital manufacturing, digital healthcare, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies including quantum computing.

It will also provide for new capabilities in the agency’s workforce and help to drive Australia’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, CSIRO chief executive Larry Marshall said.