Cook Warns EU Tech Rules Threaten iPhone Security

18 Jun 2021
Apple CEO, Tim Cook, says proposed European rules aimed at curbing the power of US tech giants could pose security and privacy risks to iPhones.

Margrethe Vestager, European Commission.

It was Cook’s first public comments about the Digital Markets Act (DMA) proposed by EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager.

He said parts of the legislation were good, but others were not, and he feared the draft rules would lead to more installing of apps that do not come via Apple’s App Store which could impact security on Apple’s devices.

Cook signalled the iPhone maker’s opposition to the EU laws which would force the company to allow users to install software outside of Apple’s App Store.

