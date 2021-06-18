The CSIRO has been slammed by senior scientists after a climate research partnership with a Chinese organisation was scrapped.

Last week the nation’s top research body said it would not extend its partnership with Qingdao National Marine Laboratory Centre when it ends later this year.

A CSIRO research team and Qingdao were working at the Centre for Southern Hemisphere Oceans Research studying critical climate issues.

Some scientists have raised concerns that the co-operation was ended because of interference from ASIO.

Last month, ASIO’s director general, Mike Burgess, said foreign nations could use ocean research to gain an edge in submarine warfare.