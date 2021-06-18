HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Networking > Cybersecurity > Ukrainian Police Arrest Ransomware Suspects

Ukrainian Police Arrest Ransomware Suspects

By | 18 Jun 2021

Multiple suspects believed to be linked to the Clop ransomware gang have been detained in Ukraine after a joint operation from law enforcement agencies in Ukraine, Australia, South Korea, and the US.

The Ukraine Cyber Police Department confirmed six arrests were made after searches at 21 residences in the capital Kyiv and nearby regions.

It is unclear whether the suspects are affiliates or core developers of the ransomware operation.

They are accused of threatening victims who refuse to pay the ransom with the leak of data stolen from their networks.

Police said the suspects allegedly carried out the ransomware attacks on servers of US and South Korean companies.

