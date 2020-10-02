HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Buds That Mould To Your Ears Announced By Ultimate Ears

By | 2 Oct 2020
Logitech has launched a newb pair of ear bud headphones that are unique because they mould into the shape of your ears but at this stage they are only being trialled in the US market.

UE or Ultimate Ears is a Logitech-owned company who this week announced a new pair of TWS earbuds called the UE Fits which have a cool trick for a perfect fit.

Simply the buds are flexible and mould to the shape of your ears.

The design of the UE Fits is unique, so they can’t be called AirPods clones.

The stem on each earbud is flat and extends upwards and downwards in equal length, giving it a shape similar to a large pill.

The Company now has a patented Lightform Technology that causes the tips to “conform to the natural shape of your ears” in just 60 seconds.

Once complete, the earbuds have a perfect seal that blocks outside noise. This design eliminates the need for silicone earbuds of different sizes that manufacturers ship with their earbuds.

The earbuds have 10mm drivers and support SBC, AAC, and Apt-X codecs. They also have a battery life of 8 hours on a single charge which goes up to 20 hours with the charging case that charges via a USB-C port. The spec sheet says a 10-minute charge will provide up to 60 minutes of listening time.

Other features are Bluetooth 5.0; support for Siri and Google Assistant; dual microphones for crystal clear calls; and an IPX3 rating, so you can wear them when you exercise. The app which you use to begin the molding process also has an equalizer so you can tune the earbuds to your preference.

The UE Fits come in Cloud, Dawn, and Eclipse, let’s hope they finally make it to Australia as they sound really neat.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
