Telstra Launches Invite-Only 5G Home Network

By | 2 Oct 2020
Telstra has rolled out its invite-only 5G home network service to select customers, the first time the telco giant has offered 5G as an NBN alternative.

The company has not confirmed what customers need to do to qualify for the 5G network, however service is expected to be ‘scaled-up’ to more customers in the coming year.

The $85-per-month plan includes a free 5G modem, 500GB of data per month, and anticipated “typical download speeds” ranging from 50Mbps to 300Mbps.

Comparatively, Optus offers a home internet 5G plan for 7$5 per month with speeds capped to 100Mbps, and $90 per month with uncapped speeds, Fetch TV, and an Optus Sport subscription.

According to Telstra CEO Andy Penn’s comments from earlier the year, the 5G home network technology is being billed as an alternative to FTTN and fixed wireless NBN for niche customers.

Finder tech expert Angus Kidman told The New Daily Telstra’s 5G home network offering ‘poses no threat’ to the NBN Co and said the service appeals to people needing short-term, high-speed internet.

“There’s been a lot of discussion of the idea that 5G could rival the NBN as an option in the long term. And while it could certainly provide some competition, right now it’s a fairly limited competitor,” Mr Kidman said.

Telstra is currently rolling out its 5G across Australia with the service already available to around 1000 suburbs in 53 cities across the nation.

Read More