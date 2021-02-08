HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Dell > Boeing Outsources To Dell

Boeing Outsources To Dell

By | 8 Feb 2021

SEATTLE: US aerospace giant Boeing will outsource a significant amount of information technology work to Dell, starting in April.

The IT work will include support of cloud services, databases and information technology and is expected to eliminate 600 jobs at Boeing.

The job losses represent about 10 percent of Boeing IT staff.

Meanwhile affected employees, most of whom are not unionized, must either find different work within the company, apply to work for Dell or be laid off.

Boeing says the move is expected to increase its efficiency, simplify operations and advance the company’s digital transformation.

Company officials have also announced plans to reduce factory and office space by more than 465,000 square meters over the next few years, and move toward a more remote operation.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Lenovo Booming Chip Shortages Not A Problem Chinese Company Claims
Notebook Sales Surge Acer Up 119% In Some Markets
Dell Sales Bonanza On eBay With 20% Off PC Products
Notebook Sales Soar During November, Reaching Second Highest Level Ever
Compal Denies It Has Been Targeted By Ransomware
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New Classé Delta Series Amps Now On Sale Through B&W Oz
Bowers & Wilkins Latest News
/
February 8, 2021
/
Philips Looking For $3 Billion + For Appliance Business Deal Tipped Soon
Latest News
/
February 8, 2021
/
Optus Internet Hit By Nationwide Outage
Latest News Optus
/
February 8, 2021
/
Xiaomi Reveals New Concept Phone With No Ports
Latest News Xiaomi
/
February 8, 2021
/
NVIDIA Arm Deal In Regulators’ Crosshairs
Latest News Nvidia
/
February 8, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New Classé Delta Series Amps Now On Sale Through B&W Oz
Bowers & Wilkins Latest News
/
February 8, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Canadian audio brand Classé has returned to Australia through Bowers & Wilkins, with its new Delta series of amplifiers available...
Read More