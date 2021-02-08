SEATTLE: US aerospace giant Boeing will outsource a significant amount of information technology work to Dell, starting in April.

The IT work will include support of cloud services, databases and information technology and is expected to eliminate 600 jobs at Boeing.

The job losses represent about 10 percent of Boeing IT staff.

Meanwhile affected employees, most of whom are not unionized, must either find different work within the company, apply to work for Dell or be laid off.

Boeing says the move is expected to increase its efficiency, simplify operations and advance the company’s digital transformation.

Company officials have also announced plans to reduce factory and office space by more than 465,000 square meters over the next few years, and move toward a more remote operation.