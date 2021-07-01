Dell has released a new 4K webcam, which it bills as the most intelligent in its class.

The Dell UltraSharp Webcam, designed with inspiration from DSLR cameras, features a cylindrical body and a 4K Sony Starvis CMOS sensor with multi-element lens. It can film in 65°, 78°, and 90° field of view options, along with 5x digital zoom, and has Windows Hello capability, AI-powered auto-framing, and certification for Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

Dell bills the device as “reinventing webcams from the ground up”, calling it “a beautifully designed external 4K webcam that is ideal for professionals and anyone who wants a superb video conferencing experience.

“With nine patent-pending technologies, it is all about image quality, intelligence and seamless experiences,” the manufacturer said.

The camera comes with a magnetic privacy cover, as well as a magnetic monitor mount; an accompanying tripod is also sold separately.

The webcam is on sale for $378.99 AUD via Dell’s website.