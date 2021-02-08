HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Samsung EZCal App Calibrates TVs

New Samsung EZCal App Calibrates TVs

By | 8 Feb 2021
,

A new Samsung TV calibration app which the South Korean tech giant quietly launched at Virtual CES 2021 may soon be available on Samsung-branded smart TVs.

The app, named EZCal, has been described as a ‘TV market game changer’ by Forbes and allows users to calibrate televisions without the need for complicated software.

Samsung describes it as an “automated TV picture quality calibration application for cinema level quality”.

Users will need a compatible Samsung Galaxy or Apple iPhone to download the EZCal app.

The TV and smartphone will analyse ambient light conditions and run optical measurements of your TV’s output using the camera. EZCal will then use the information it has gathered to adjust the TV’s picture setting automatically to bring out the best image possible.

Using Quick Mode, the app takes all of 30 seconds to complete the calibration. Using Professional mode, it will take up to 15 minutes to finish but will cover things such as white balance, greyscale linearity, gamma and chromaticity.

EZCal compatibility is only available on Samsung TVs with the right custom software builds. According to Forbes, Samsung has not confirmed if it might be licensed to other TV brands in the future.

Samsung has not yet finalised the list of compatible Galaxy or iPhone models the EZCal will work with either.

The app’s development process is due for completion in February, with an official rollout date to Samsung TVs still unconfirmed.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , ,
You may also like
Samsung Ends Support For 2017 Galaxy A Smartphones
Aldi Selling $149 Samsung LED Monitor
Samsung & PlayStation 5 Compatibility Issue Still Not Resolved
Samsung Says More Rollable & Slidable Phones Are Coming
Apple, Samsung Lead Smartphone Market Recovery
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New Classé Delta Series Amps Now On Sale Through B&W Oz
Bowers & Wilkins Latest News
/
February 8, 2021
/
Philips Looking For $3 Billion + For Appliance Business Deal Tipped Soon
Latest News
/
February 8, 2021
/
Optus Internet Hit By Nationwide Outage
Latest News Optus
/
February 8, 2021
/
Xiaomi Reveals New Concept Phone With No Ports
Latest News Xiaomi
/
February 8, 2021
/
NVIDIA Arm Deal In Regulators’ Crosshairs
Latest News Nvidia
/
February 8, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New Classé Delta Series Amps Now On Sale Through B&W Oz
Bowers & Wilkins Latest News
/
February 8, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Canadian audio brand Classé has returned to Australia through Bowers & Wilkins, with its new Delta series of amplifiers available...
Read More