US President Joe Biden has pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call to take action to stem recent ransomware attacks from Russia-based groups.

Biden said he made it very clear to Putin that the US expects Moscow to act when a cyberattack is linked to a Russian cybercriminal group.

The call came just days after a massive new cyberattack by the group REvil, believed to be based in Russia.

Biden said there would be consequences for such attacks but said the call went well and he was optimistic Putin would act.

The hacker gang is demanding US$70 million in cryptocurrency to unlock data from the attack, which spread to hundreds of SMBs across a dozen countries.